Lawsuit Filed Against FreedomPark Valet Service at DFW Airport

A North Texas man says his Jeep was stolen while in the care of a valet service at DFW airport.

His lawsuit claims the company has yet to make it right.

“I just want this to never happen to anybody ever again,” he told NBC 5.

The man, who asked he not be identified since thieves had access to his keys and personal information, said his 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk was stolen Thanksgiving weekend 2022.

He’d left the vehicle in the care of FreedomPark Valet while flying out of DFW Airport.

FreedomPark Valet contracts with the airport, offering travelers an easy drop-off and pick-up option at their terminal.

The customer is now suing the company for damages and negligence.

The lawsuit claims FreedomPark management told him an employee stole the Jeep, driving it off the lot unnoticed due to a malfunctioning gate.

NBC 5 reached out to FreedomPark about the allegations. A human resource representative told us they had no comment. The company has yet to file a response to the lawsuit.

The stolen Jeep was recovered weeks later by Dallas police and an arrest was made.

“The car was just destroyed,” the owner said. “They had blacked out all of the windows with limo tint. There were wires hanging down from everywhere and they’d hacked the infotainment system.”

He claims FreedomPark and their insurance company have yet to compensate him and the ordeal has caused stress and out-of-pocket expenses.

He said filing the lawsuit was a last resort.

“Have you ever been ignored by an insurance company before? I sure have. It’s not fun. Have you ever been ignored by a company that did something wrong? It’s not fun.”