Large Fire Burns Fort Worth Golf Cart Business

Flames engulfed the warehouse of a Fort Worth golf cart business early Saturday morning.
Firefighters responded to a call Saturday morning at about 4:30 a.m. of a fire at Metro Golf Cars along the Interstate 35W service road, north of East Seminary Drive.
When crews arrived they found heavy fire in a large warehouse and quickly requested more crews.
No injuries were reported, and the fire was brought under control late Saturday morning, according to the fire department.
Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.