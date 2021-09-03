Lake Worth

Lake Worth Police Fatally Shoot 1 Person After Pursuit Ends in Fort Worth: Police

One person is dead after a chase involving Lake Worth police ended in Fort Worth on Friday morning.

According to the Lake Worth Police Department, officers were pursuing a sedan at approximately 2 a.m. During the chase, officers received a call that the suspect in the sedan was armed and dangerous.

Police said the pursuit entered Fort Worth and ended near the 3500 block of Horne Street.

Three people exited the suspect vehicle and began to flee on foot, police said.

According to police, one of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects.

Police said the suspect was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

The officer who fired his service weapon was uninjured, police said.

The two other suspects have not been located at this time.

