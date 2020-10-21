Lake Worth ISD Employee Arrested, Accused of Stealing Laptops

An employee of the Lake Worth ISD has been arrested in connection with the theft of numerous laptop computers the school district.

According to Lake Worth ISD, 40-year-old Michael Anderson, an IT technician, was arrested on Tuesday.

Police said that during an 8-month investigation, detectives learned that a significant number of computers had been stolen, 32 of which were still in the box and had never been opened.

Anderson is believed to have stolen the laptops over a 15-month period and sold them to an electronics resale shop in Watauga, police said.

Police said during Anderson's arrest, detectives recovered five additional stolen laptops belonging to the school district.

Anderson, who had worked for Lake Worth ISD since June of 2019, has been placed on administrative leave as the Lake Worth Police Department conducts its investigation.

“The LWISD is committed to serving the children of our community, and this type of behavior will not be tolerated,” Dr. Neshyba, Lake Worth ISD Superintendent, said.

Anderson faces one felony count of theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.

According to police, the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office may choose to enhance the charge because the offense was committed during a declared disaster.

Anderson is currently being held in Tarrant County Jail on a $30,000 bond.