Krum Police Make Arrest in Hit and Run of 13-Year-Old Girl

Krum Police made an arrest Thursday night in a hit and run crash that left a 13-year-old girl badly injured.

They said they were looking for Leah Johnson around 7:30 Wednesday night when they got dispatched to a pedestrian accident nearby.

Police found the young girl with autism lying in the road.

The driver responsible for hitting her had already fled.

Medics chose to airlift Johnson to Cook Children’s Hospital.

Thursday, she was recovering but still not stable enough for the surgery required to stop internal bleeding.

“It’s definitely going to be a long, long road,” said Ashlee Rogers.

Rogers’ boutique JoyGrace was one of several in town taking donations for the family Thursday.

There was a steady stream of customers throughout the day, signing up to buy a t-shirt specially designed to support the Johnson family.

“That’s the amazing part of like a small town and our community. Everyone pulls for each other,” said Rogers.

Others included Blanche Dodd, Dollar General and Tudy’s Tacos.

The owner there, Tudy Leyva, collected $2,500 Thursday. Still, he’s reminding generous customers that the family has a long road ahead.

“They’re going to have medical bills [and costs] running back and forth to Cook Children’s where Leah’s at. So I’m hoping we can spread it out and continue to help them as much as we can,” said Leyva.

There's been an account set up for the family at Access Bank in Krum.