The kindness of North Texans shines through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree distribution

Inside a Dallas warehouse Santa’s helpers, or rather Salvation Army Angel Tree volunteers, scurried about to deliver Christmas spirit to families.

“It’s important because everybody needs a little something, especially at the holidays,” Angel Tree volunteer Kelly Templin said.

This was the first day of the Salvation Army's Angel Tree distribution.

Families arrived at a scheduled appointment time to get their Angel Tree gifts. All items were bought by kind-hearted strangers, making the holiday a little less stressful for families needing a helping hand.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“On behalf of everybody who's receiving and on behalf of the parents and guardians for whom you have taken an incredible pressure off of their shoulders,” Salvation Army of North Texas Major Dawn McFarland said. “Thank you for believing in each other and thank you for supporting everybody.”

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 are proud sponsors. Several employees joined in the fun of delivering gifts as families arrived.

Almost 38,000 angels were served this year. That includes children, senior citizens, and adults with special needs.

The Angel Tree program provides relief for families who face financial hardships during the holidays.

“Honestly, it's something that gives people hope, people that don't have enough, you know, for the holidays,” Anita said picking up gifts for her children. “Me being a single mother, this is such a blessing. Thank you all so very much, and God bless.”