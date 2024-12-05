Last few days to adopt Salvation Army Angel Tree recipient & return gifts

The Salvation Army warehouse in Dallas is buzzing with workers and volunteers, sorting and organizing Salvation Army Angel Tree gifts that have been returned to get ready for distribution.

"The best part was packing these up and putting them all into the car and just hearing the toys starting to make noise," Bailey Lawson of Compass said as she and a few colleagues unloaded bags of gifts.

"We get to see what they're wishing for, what they need," Salvation Army seasonal worker Kenia Arevalo said. "As the gifts come in, we get to see those things being fulfilled for those families who are in need."

For seasonal worker Mia Martinez, it's a full-circle moment. She was once an 'Angel Tree' kid.

"So when I do it for these kids, I'm like, 'Oh my God! This is little me!' And there are a lot of Mias actually," Martinez said. "I still have the doll that someone gave me when I was 10. It's like her head is broken, but I still have her. When you don't have a lot, you cherish the things that you get."

"So it's not like it's a gift that matters on the morning of the 25th," McFarland said. "It's a gift that matters for a lifetime."

This year there is less time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, which means the Salvation Army has less time to get the rest of the 'Forgotten Angels' adopted and gifts returned for distribution to families.

"By the end of next week all of these shelves will be completely filled with red bags which are Angel gifts," McFarland said. "Strangers have purchased every one of these gifts for somebody they don't know so they could have an amazing Christmas, and how can you not get emotional about that?"

Saturday, December 7 is the last day to adopt an Angel and return Angel Tree gifts. To adopt an Angel click here. For Angel Tree gift return locations and times, click here.