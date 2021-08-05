Amber Guyger Loses Initial Appeal

The Dallas police officer convicted of murdering Botham Jean has lost her initial appeal.

Amber Guyger is serving a 10-year sentence for killing Jean.

She shot him inside his own apartment nearly three years ago.

Earlier this summer… Guyger's lawyers asked an appeals court to throw out her conviction or be sentenced on a lesser charge.

Guyger said she mistakenly thought she was entering her own unit, that Jean was an intruder, and she feared for her life.

On Thursday, the appeals court issued the ruling upholding the murder conviction.

Guyger and her attorneys will be able to file another appeal.

An attorney for Botham Jean's family said they are relieved to hear about the decision.

He said they're not shocked by the result.

NBC 5 took an in-depth look at the life of Botham Jean…. and the trial of Amber Guyger.

