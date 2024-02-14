‘Kept me up all night': Witness shares story after seeing coyote attack boy

There are calls for accountability and change after two children were attacked by a coyote at the same North Arlington Park, days apart.

Police and animal services said a little girl was attacked at Parkway at Central Park on Saturday.

Ashley Woolnough, manager of Arlington's animal services, said they set up a trap and were monitoring the area, but couldn't find the coyote.

On Tuesday, they got another call that a little boy had been bitten.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“All of a sudden, I heard a mom scream, ‘Oh my God! That dog just bit that kid!'" Estreitta deKleutz recalled. “I immediately called 911, went over to the little boy, and the little boy was—his whole shirt was filled with blood and he was crying."

She said the woman, who was holding a baby, herself, threw her shoe at what they soon realized was a coyote. Both ran to help the little boy, who was sitting next to the swings with his brother.

She said she saw the coyote still hovering in the distance.

"... Like watching us. And I was like, ‘You guys, we need to get out of here because he—and then he started kind of creeping," she said.

DeKleutz said the boy's mom was nearby in her car with her other children.

“They were in the process of trying to get them to go to the car, and you know how kids are—they don’t want to leave the park, they’re having so much fun," she said.

She said the mother seemed to be in shock after the attack, and they brought the boy to the parking lot, where first responders arrived.

QUESTIONS ON ABOUT ARLINGTON'S RESPONSE

DeKleutz said she had no idea that a little girl had been attacked at the same park just a few days before until a first responder told her.

"I feel like the City of Arlington should’ve put some postings up, closed the park, said there’s coyote sightings and attacks because I never would’ve brought my child and I don’t think any of the other parents would’ve brought their children," she said.

Woolnough said they set up traps and tried to look for the coyote after Saturday's attack, but decided to keep the park open.

“Because it’s such a rare incidence, we didn’t think that something would happen again," she said.

Curtis Edwards, who has lived down the street from the park for nearly four years, agreed that the city should have at least posted warning signs.

“There is nothing wrong with making people be aware. To be aware is to be alive," he said.

He said he has tried to prompt a response from the city after his own coyote run-ins, one just a few weeks ago when he was walking his dog.

“It blended in with the brush and by the time I looked, it was already almost too late," Edwards said.

He said a car passing by honked at him to alert him.

“Otherwise, I probably would be a victim as well," he said.

Edwards said when he's called animal services to report sightings, he's been told they can't do anything unless there's been an attack.

The warning signs might keep people away, or be more alert and pay more attention to their kids and pets.

“To not address it, it raises eyebrows," he said.

He said he didn't know about the recent attacks until NBC 5 informed him.

“Especially the torment, the mental, that it’s going to cause upon you, so I hate that for the little ones that got bit," Edwards said.

He said he worries for his kids even more now, after recent attacks and his encounter.

“She was massive, stomach big. So, imagine if that were someone’s child, being in the belly of that animal. And I hate that," Edwards said.

DeKleutz said she couldn't stop thinking about that, either-- her four-year-old was near the same swings just minutes before Tuesday's attack.

“That’s what’s like, kept me up all night last night," she said.

The incident is still fresh on little Anton's mind, too.

“He’s like mommy, mommy, why did the coyote bite the little boy?” deKleutz said.

“I understand this is their habitat, they were here before we were, I get that completely. But now we’re here and unfortunately, it is a safety concern. And so... our officials need to do more about protecting, especially the littlest ones," she said.

Arlington police told NBC 5 that given the park's proximity to a neighborhood and elementary school officers would be on hand before and after school to watch out for the children.

Officers were on scene when NBC 5 spotted one coyote after school, as kids walked home.