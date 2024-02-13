Officials searching for coyote after 2 kids bitten at North Arlington park

Arlington Animal Services is on the hunt for a coyote that attacked a child at Parkway Central Park, and now a second attack is under investigation.

The first attack happened on Saturday, Feb. 10, in the 600 block of Van Buren Drive near Lamar Boulevard and Cooper Street, according to the City of Arlington.

City officials said Animal Services officers set a trap and patrolled the park but could not trap the coyote.

On Tuesday evening, Arlington Police and Animal Services officers responded to the park again after another child was bitten by what is believed to be the same coyote.

The city said as a result of the incidents, Parkway Central Park will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Authorities will continue to search for the wild animal and attempt to tranquilize it.

There is no word on the condition of the children the coyote attacked.