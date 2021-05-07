Keller Police Officer Indicted for an Arrest Using Excessive Force

On Friday, a Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted the former Keller police officer involved in the arrest of Marco and Dillon Puente in August.

Former sergeant Blake Shimanek is accused of using excessive force after ordering an officer to arrest and pepper spray Puente for asking about a traffic stop involving his son.

The officers then arrested Marco Puente and his son, Dillon, and took them to jail.

Once the charges were reviewed, the two were released and Shimanek was demoted.

Shimanek ultimately resigned in February, after the city agreed to pay Puente $200,000 to settle a lawsuit he filed against them claiming the arrests utilized excessive force, and were illegal and discriminatory.

Shimanek now faces a charge of official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor that could equate to a maximum fine of $4,000 and jail time of up to a year.