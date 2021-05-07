Keller police

Keller Police Officer Indicted for an Arrest Using Excessive Force

Former sergeant Blake Shimanek now faces up to a $4,000 fine and jail time up to a year

By Logan McElroy

Picture of a Keller Police car
Keller Public Safety

On Friday, a Tarrant County Grand Jury indicted the former Keller police officer involved in the arrest of Marco and Dillon Puente in August.

Former sergeant Blake Shimanek is accused of using excessive force after ordering an officer to arrest and pepper spray Puente for asking about a traffic stop involving his son.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The officers then arrested Marco Puente and his son, Dillon, and took them to jail.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Allen 24 mins ago

Allen FD Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Friday

severe weather 48 mins ago

Storms Possible for Mother's Day

Once the charges were reviewed, the two were released and Shimanek was demoted.

Shimanek ultimately resigned in February, after the city agreed to pay Puente $200,000 to settle a lawsuit he filed against them claiming the arrests utilized excessive force, and were illegal and discriminatory.

Shimanek now faces a charge of official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor that could equate to a maximum fine of $4,000 and jail time of up to a year.

This article tagged under:

Keller policeKELLERTarrant County Grand Juryblake shimanek
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us