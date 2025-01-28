Keller ISD agenda includes ‘voluntary separation agreement' with superintendent

Keller ISD may be looking for a new superintendent on the heels of a heated meeting last week about reshaping the school district.

New documents for a school board meeting on Thursday, Jan. 30, show the board may be getting ready to make the change after leaders debated whether to split the district earlier this month.

This week’s meeting will be the first since fiery confrontations at the last board meeting two weeks ago over a controversial proposal to split the district into two and put thousands of students living west of U.S. Highway 377 into a new one.

District leaders cited budget concerns as a primary reason for the proposal.

One agenda item for Thursday’s meeting said the board could act on a voluntary separation agreement with Superintendent Tracy Johnson. It is followed by another item about appointing an interim superintendent.

Johnson spoke out during the previous meeting on Jan. 16 and commented about resigning after hearing board members and parents shouting over the issue. It was the first time parents and district leaders gathered in the same room since rumors about the proposal surfaced.

“It's been a huge distraction, a distraction that is not needed right now at this time of the year or ever. We have staff members that are worried about whether or not they're going to have a job, and that hurts my heart because, as an educator of 25 years,” she told the crowd. "I'll be honest, I don't know that I want to be a part of it and so I am prepared to offer my letter of resignation. And I'm not doing that for theatrics, but I'm doing it because I've been in education for all kids, and I believe that every child has an opportunity to learn, and I think every child has an opportunity to attend schools in Keller ISD.”

Johnson also spoke against splitting the district in two.

It’s unknown if the agenda item involves an actual resignation because the district has given no official update. NBC 5 has reached out for more information.

Since this week's agenda was posted, at least two board members have responded on social media, saying they feel blindsided.

Joni Smith, Keller ISD Board of Trustees Place 2, wrote on Facebook Monday night that the items were not included in an agenda she reviewed with Johnson that morning.

Chelsea Kelley, board member for Place 4, also shared the same sentiments as Smith on social media, saying she and Smith felt "left in the dark" regarding a significant decision in the district.

On Tuesday morning, Tarrant County Commissioners also appear to be set to talk about the Keller ISD debate. Their meeting agenda has a briefing about state rules and requirements surrounding a school district split.