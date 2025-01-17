Keller ISD's Superintendent calls move to split the district bad for kids and had resignation letter written if needed

More than 120 people signed up to speak to Keller ISD's board.

"Separating the district into two because of fiduciary responsibility is not just extreme it is the nuclear option," said one parent.

"I honestly don’t know if I’m for or against a detachment of the district, I don’t think you do either," added a teacher.

"I hope you’re being paid well for selling a district and its students down the river," said one voter.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

"The lack of transparency and community involvement in these decisions is troubling," said Ruthie Keys, a former Keller ISD board member who walked out of a meeting after her disdain with fellow board members.

After more than hours of people talking, only two people who spoke thought splitting Keller ISD was a “good “ idea.

The fireworks came after the public weighed in and board member Joni Smith said her fellow board members were gaslighting the public into believing calls for the split were blown out of proportion. Smith saying she sat in the same meetings and had different takes than others on the proposal.

Smith asked Superintendent Tracey Johnson to break her silence on the issue.

Johnson tearfully said, she would get in trouble for saying it, but she didn't believe this was the right move and that i was bad for kids. She went on to say she prepared a resignation letter to turn in, if it came to it at the meeting.

Board President Charles Randklev kept saying that someone prematurely leaked the plans, and there would have been a chance for community input, but parents yelled back at him challenging that notion.

Randklev yelled at parent and critic Laney Hawes saying he comments online that he would be superintendent of the new district were not true.

Board members said if the district was split, they would share resources with the new district, so all kids would keep the same programs.

The two vocal supporters in the audience tried to shift the tide.

"How is it possible for a superintendent to know the needs of teachers on 41 campuses?" asked Danielle Dodie. "Smaller school districts could have more flexibility to tailor their curriculum."

This all started about a week ago, during the snow storm social media posts started popping up of a plan to pop off the west side of Keller ISD, west of the railroad tracks on 377.

The board president said it was real. Now at the first meeting since that news, so many people showed up. Not only was the room full but more than 100 others stood outside, turned away due to the fire code as parents continued to lash out at the board.

"How can you sit there and act like this doesn't affect all these students? I voted for you and I voted for you, I voted for all of you."

The board agreed not to take further steps without community involvement, saying they would have committees in the district review the proposal.

Parents insisted upon a seat at the table of the committees, saying they were currently stacked with the board's friends. Board member Chris Coker pledged to give them a seat, while another said the parents were not acting in a civil manner in the meeting.

Board Vice President John Birt said if the district isn't split Keller would face job cuts, school closures, and more. Parents yelled back calling him a bully and asking to work together for their children.

In a prepared statement earlier in the night Randklev stated, “Nothing has been decided and speculation that jumps to conclusions is premature I can assure you we will have a robust public dialogue before any action is taken. If this plan doesn’t benefit all 34,000 students in Keller ISD this board won’t stand for it “