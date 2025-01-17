Parents west of US 377 demand seats on committees weighing Keller ISD split

At times, Thursday night's meeting of the Keller ISD school board felt like an airing of grievances. It seemed everyone was at odds with everyone. Parents yelled at the board, and the board president even yelled back at parents.

The discontent comes after parents learned through posts on social media last week that to save money, the Keller ISD school board was considering splitting up the district and putting thousands of students who live west of U.S. Highway 377 into a new district.

"Do you know how absurd that is, to you know, how absurd it was for you to stand up there and propagate that lie?" said Board President Charles Randklev to parent Laney Hawes about a claim he would lead the new smaller district. "You sit there and nod your head and laugh like you think it's the greatest thing."

The board also fought with each other, addressing accusations that previous discussions of the plan violated the Open Meetings Act or whether board members were being transparent with parents.

"It was a legal meeting with the express purpose of sharing information," said Board Member John Birt.

"I can tell you, this is gaslighting," Board Member Joni Smith responded.

On Thursday night, Keller ISD Superintendent Tracy Johnson weighed in on the proposal for the first time. She apologized to the board president but said her daughter told her to do the right thing, and she wouldn't support the decision to split.

"I don't agree with this. I don't think it's right for kids," said Johnson. "I don't know how we do this, and I don't know that I want to be a part of it, so I am prepared to offer my letter of resignation."

The crowd responded to Johnson's threat with an outcry of "no." Ultimately, she didn't turn it in, and the board agreed to slow down.

A capacity crowd of hundreds filled the chamber, and even more lined up outside. Only two people openly spoke in favor of splitting the district.

Even outside lawmakers are urging the board to reconsider the proposal. Birt said doing so comes with a price and gave the superintendent a directive.

"I'm going to ask that she start looking at what campuses are going to close. Which campuses will consolidate and what teachers will be out of a job because this money doesn't fall out of thin air," Birt said.

Parents called him a bully, saying the community needed to have conversations with open minds and not issue threats.

The issue will go to parent committees for more discussion before the board votes on the split. But parent Laney Hawes said those committees aren't fairly made up.

"The community committees are stacked with their friends," Hawes said. "I believe this is probably a sham process, and they will try to give the appearance of collecting input from community members, but I don't believe they have any intention of changing any plan."

The board president said the parents in the room hated him because he was Republican and conservative. Many of the parents yelled back that they, too, were Republican and conservative and voted for him, but said this action goes too far, and the board needs to listen to the people who elected them.

The next meeting has not yet been scheduled and the board hasn't said when they'll vote on the proposal.