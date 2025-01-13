Parents unsure about Keller ISD proposal to split district in two

Kristy Hill and her family are proud Keller ISD alums but under a proposed split of the district, her home would no longer be a part of that school district.

"My initial reaction was like, 'No and no way that could never happen.' I said, 'I don't even think that's legal," she recalled.

It’s a question being debated by lawmakers and education experts. While the law says parents would have to petition and hold an election to split the district in two, it doesn’t appear to outline that the board has to do the same thing.

"We need feedback from the public, not just feedback. We need an election. This needs to be the will of the people, and that's how it's supposed to work," said Laney Hawes.

Hawes leads a parent group, that has pushed back against many controversial decisions by the current Keller ISD school board, she says the proposed plan to draw a line along the railroad tracks along Highway 377, and lop off the west side of the district, is not arbitrary. She says it keeps the most affluent part of Keller, Keller ISD, and casts away the others.

"This sends the message that they've been sending all along, and that's we do not want you kids on the other side of the tracks. We don't want you kids in the apartment complexes, right?" she told us.

The railroad tracks next to Highway 377 have long divided Keller ISD. More apartments and middle-class homes to the west, more affluent homes to the east.

Two board members would lose their seats if this move went through, while they’re not talking about this they are speaking out online.

Board member Joni Smith said, "As a parent and resident, I'm concerned no public discussions or community engagement have taken place regarding this matter."

City councilmember Charlie Lauersdorf expressed similar concerns and told NBC 5 he would be at a meeting this week where the board will discuss the proposal.

TEA tells NBC 5 It’s a local matter. It’s one county commissioners would have to weigh in on. Mayor Mattie Parker, who recently started taking up education issues has expressed her concerns

There were no publicly called meetings on this, just rumors online which Keller ISD’s board president admitted were true, blaming challenges, likely financial, for the possible split.

The new district on the west side of the railroad tracks would be called Alliance ISD.

"My immediate reaction was not necessarily that it was a bad thing. This board has been very divisive for our community. It's not a terrible thing that we would get to make that break, um, but, you know, I mean, I graduated from Keller High School," said Hill.