Keep These Safety Tips in Mind When Cooking Your Thanksgiving Feast

We all want to eat a Thanksgiving feast, of course, since it's one of the best parts of the day. But it's also important to make sure you make it to the dinner table safely.

Dallas Fire-Rescue sent out these safety reminders:

Stay in the kitchen the entire time you are cooking.

Keep children away from the stove, and away from any hot food or liquids.

Make sure your smoke alarms are working. You can test them By simply pushing the test button.

Many people enjoy frying turkey, so if you are, be very careful. Large quantities of hot cooking oil can pose a significant fire and serious burn risk. Take a look at the video above from the National Fire Protection Association showing just how dangerous things can get.

If a fire starts on the stovetop, cover it with a lid or a metal cookie sheet and turn the stove off. Do not throw water on a grease fire.

If you experience a fire beyond the pan that has spread, get outside of the home or apartment and call 911 immediately.