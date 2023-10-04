Kaufman police investigating 3 vehicle crash that killed 1, injured another

Kaufman police are investigating a multiple-vehicle traffic accident that left one person dead and a juvenile injured.

Wednesday morning, police were called to the area of State Highway 34 bypass and FM 1836/Rand Road in Kaufman where a passenger van, a pick-up truck and another pick-up truck pulling a trailer were involved in a crash.

The adult driver of the passenger van was unresponsive when Kaufman police officers and the Kaufman Fire Department arrived at the scene. A juvenile passenger from the van was alert with serious injuries and was transported to a Dallas-area hospital, according to police.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene after the arrival of the justice of the peace.

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending full notice of the family members and confirmation by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

Both the drivers of the pick-ups involved in the accident reported no injuries at the scene. Both the pick-up drivers have been fully cooperative with the ongoing investigation. At this time, no criminal charges are expected to be filed against any of the drivers who remained at the scene, police said.

The Kaufman Police Department C.I.D. is being assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety with the accident reconstruction is investigating the accident.

Investigators are continuing their investigation with witnesses from the scene as well as attempting to locate anyone else who may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information related to the crash is requested to contact the Kaufman Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (972)932-3094.