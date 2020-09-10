Kaufman ISD Cancels Football Matchup with Henderson ISD Because of COVID-19 Concerns

Vanessa Hurst works at The Charter Room in downtown Kaufman and knows things will be different this Friday night.

"It's going to be a very quiet night in Kaufman I can promise you that," Hurst said.

That's because Kaufman Independent School District canceled its football game against Henderson Independent School District because of COVID-19 cases in the Henderson district.

The Kaufman Lions football team is still practicing and preparing for the next team on their lineup.

But Kaufman ISD Director of Communication Jeremy Melton explains why they chose for there to be no Friday night lights this week.

"We look at pockets of this type of stuff as far as positive tests,” Melton said. “Ultimately you are trying to make the best decision you can for your students and your community and that's why that decision was made."

"For the safety of the children and everyone involved, yes it is a good idea,” Hurst said. “COVID has affected so much already."

Henderson ISD confirms they have 42 active COVID-19 cases district-wide. Twenty-eight of those are high school students. But, officials say their football staff and team are healthy.

"So for us this would have been our third game and I guess we are more disappointed for our kids more than anything else,” Henderson ISD Communication Director David Chenault said. “They've been working real hard."

They'll now miss out on showing off that hard work.

"Every time they don't get to play on the field it's another lost opportunity for a college recruiter to find one of our kids and offer them an opportunity for a greater education someday," Chenault said.

All are hoping some day for things to be normal again.

"'Cause we are ready for this to all be over with and go away and get back to our normal lives which I don't know if that's even going to be normal anymore," Hurst said.