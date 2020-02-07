Juvenile Arrested in Shooting That Killed 79-Year-Old Woman

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 79-year-old woman who was struck while she was sitting in her home last October, police said.

Gloria Roque was sitting in her living room of her Dallas home in the 3700 block of Meyers Street on Oct. 31 when she was struck by gunfire.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with murder on Thursday, police said. He is currently at the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center.

In November, Roque's cousin told NBC 5 that she was sitting in her home with her back to the wall when several shots were fired and struck her in the back.

"Somebody made a mistake. That shouldn't have happened," her cousin Larry Adams said. "Not here. It hurts."

Roque's son Keith Lee said her home had been hit by gunfire before this incident and gun violence in her neighborhood has been an inescapable reality.

Anyone else with information is asked to call Dallas Police Detective John Valdez at 214-283-4828 or email at john.valdez@dallascityhall.com