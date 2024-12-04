Jury to decide on death penalty for Jason Thornburg, convicted of gruesome Fort Worth slayings

Jurors in the capital murder trial of Jason Thornburg heard more emotional testimony Wednesday morning before entering the final stage of deliberations to determine whether the 44-year-old will face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

The punishment phase of the trial gripped a packed courtroom as Thornburg’s defense team presented their final witness on Wednesday: Thornburg’s uncle. He detailed the challenges Thornburg faced growing up on a Navajo reservation, including his mother’s struggles with drug addiction while pregnant with him.

Earlier this month, Thornburg was convicted of capital murder for killing three people—a man and two women—in September 2021. The murders occurred inside his Mid-Cities motel room, where he dismembered their bodies and kept them before later burning them in a Fort Worth dumpster.

During the trial, prosecutors revealed that Thornburg told investigators he was called by a higher power to "commit sacrifices" crimes.

While the defense did not dispute the murders, they argued that Thornburg’s mental health issues and difficult upbringing contributed to his actions. However, the jury rejected the insanity defense, finding him guilty of the murders.

This morning’s courtroom proceedings included closing arguments, with both the defense and prosecution emphasizing the gravity of the jury’s impending decision: life in prison or the death penalty.

Outside the courtroom, the families of the victims gathered in a prayer circle, seeking strength for the emotional day ahead, which includes victim impact statements. Family members described the trial as a long and painful journey but emphasized their hope for justice.

The jury is expected to begin deliberations on Thornburg's punishment on Wednesday afternoon. NBC 5 will continue to provide updates as this high-profile case unfolds.

Stay with us on-air and online for the latest developments.