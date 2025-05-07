An investigation is underway after a coyote was shot and killed by a Dallas deputy marshal on Tuesday, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a citizen told a nearby deputy that an aggressive coyote had approached them while they were walking their dog. Police said the deputy searched the surrounding area, found the coyote, and called for backup to attempt to capture it.

When the coyote began moving toward a populated area of the Katy Trail, the deputy marshal fired one round, killing it, police said.

Neither the deputy nor the citizen was injured.

The Katy Trail, which overlooks Reverchon Park in the heart of Dallas, is where nature intersects with urban growth—and where humans and wildlife sometimes cross paths.

“We moved here. This was their home,” said Brandon Burt, a Dallas resident.

Not everyone opposed the deputy’s actions. West Texas native Collene Goldman supported the shooting.

We spent summers in Santa Fe, where there’s lots of coyotes and they’re very dangerous, they really are, so shooting it really is the best thing,” she said. “They can snap. They can look like they’re the sweetest thing in the world, like they might be a German Shepherd or something, and then they go after Fido.”

Others, however, questioned whether more could have been done to avoid killing the animal.

“That’s awful,” said Iyari Duran, who frequents the park. “It was a bad idea. There should be another management of the situation because we have to share the space with all the animals and species that live in this area. We have to find ways to share the space without hurting each other.”

“It is that time of year coyote pups being born, therefore, you’re going to get more aggressive coyotes. They’re going on a feeding frenzy right now,” said Randall Kennedy of DFW Wildlife Control. “There's still pregnant mothers and there's pups on the ground, so they're very aggressive, especially toward, they can be aggressive toward pets, small kids.”

Kennedy said that while coyote sightings are common across DFW and not usually alarming, aggressive behavior is different and more concerning.

Asked what qualifies as aggressive behavior, Kennedy said, “Running up and nipping at you or, you know, chasing you or even stalking you is very common.”

According to Dallas Animal Services, the last reported coyote sighting in the area was in August.

So far this year, the city has not recorded any positive rabies cases in coyotes. The coyote killed on Tuesday is undergoing testing at a lab.

“If they're getting too comfortable with people, then yes, you can call us and report it,” said Kennedy.

Dallas PD said they are conducting an interview, per protocol, when an officer fires their weapon in the line of duty.