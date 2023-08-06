Johnson County

Johnson County fire crews battle grass fire in Godley

The Texas A&M Forest Service said it's sending equipment and an aircraft to help put out the fire.

By Sophia Beausoleil

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sunday afternoon just before 3 p.m. crews from the Godley Fire Department along with other departments in Johnson County were called to a grass fire north of FM 4 and CR 1232, according to a Facebook post from the Johnson County, TX Emergency Management page.

A spokesperson from the Texas A&M Forest Service also confirmed they are responding to a request for assistance in Johnson County on the #DoubleBackFire.

The fire is an estimated 300 acres and 0% contained. Voluntary evacuations are in place for CR 1233 and aircraft are supporting ground crews. Granbury Fire, DCBE-Acton and Cresson Fire have supplied tanker and brush truck assets to assist Godley with a large grassfire in Johnson County.

At this time, no structures have been lost but the fire continues to move rapidly.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As developments unfold, elements of this story may change.

This article tagged under:

Johnson County
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us