Johnson County fire crews battle grass fire in Godley

Sunday afternoon just before 3 p.m. crews from the Godley Fire Department along with other departments in Johnson County were called to a grass fire north of FM 4 and CR 1232, according to a Facebook post from the Johnson County, TX Emergency Management page.

A spokesperson from the Texas A&M Forest Service also confirmed they are responding to a request for assistance in Johnson County on the #DoubleBackFire.

The fire is an estimated 300 acres and 0% contained. Voluntary evacuations are in place for CR 1233 and aircraft are supporting ground crews. Granbury Fire, DCBE-Acton and Cresson Fire have supplied tanker and brush truck assets to assist Godley with a large grassfire in Johnson County.

At this time, no structures have been lost but the fire continues to move rapidly.

Texas A&M Forest Service personnel are responding to the reported wildfire in Johnson County near Godley, Texas. Aircraft are also being mobilized to respond. Once on scene, we will have additional information. pic.twitter.com/YvbJtJ6HXG — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) August 6, 2023

