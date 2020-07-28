Dallas

Jazz Pianist and Dallas Native Ross Carnegie Dies at Age 95

The Dallas native began playing piano at age seven and continued his musical journey to many places with his band

Local jazz pianist Ross Carnegie has died at the age of 95.

The Dallas native began playing piano at age seven and continued his musical journey to many places with his band.

One of his big claims to fame was a performance at Louis Armstrong's last birthday.

He also performed on the stage at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, the Riverboat Club in the Empire State Building, and an event hosted by famed talk show host Ed Sullivan.

Carnegie gave a music lesson wrapped in Black history to students at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas in March of this year.

