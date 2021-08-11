Jason Isbell's Fort Worth Concert to Relocate After Announcing Vaccine Requirement

As live music and entertainment try to make a comeback, Jason Isbell's making headlines, saying he'll require concertgoers to be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test.

That means a change in plans for some of his events, including here in North Texas.

Wednesday, Panther Island Pavillion confirmed Jason Isbell's Friday concert has moved to Billy Bob's.

The honky-tonk said it stepped in to host Isbell after he announced he'll require fans to show proof of having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a final dose no later than July 30, or to test negative within 72 hours of the event.

"It feels a little bit safer to me. That's all,” said Jason Isbell in an interview with MSNBC Monday.

Isbell said there's been pushback to his announcement in some states. And yesterday, his label announced on Twitter that an upcoming Houston show was canceled after the venue "was not willing to comply."

"You know, I'm all for freedom. But I think if you're dead, you don't have any freedoms at all. So it's probably pretty important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty, you know,” he said.

Amid a surge in cases, other artists like Dead and Company and Bleachers have announced similar moves.

In Nashville, some venues will require proof of vaccination for entry to all shows.

Meanwhile, closer to home, there are now calls to cancel the sold-out Austin City Limits Music Festival.

On his decision, Isbell said he's willing to lose shows and even face potential lawsuits if it means keeping those who come to see him safe.

“I'm not saying anybody has to get a vaccine or a negative test. But if you don't, then you don't get to come to the show. I think that makes sense,” Isbell said.

After Isbell's show, Billy Bob's said it will return to its usual concert protocols for a Casey Donahew concert on Saturday.