Fort Worth Zoo Reveals Gender of New Giraffe Calf

The Fort Worth Zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe just in time for Mother's Day.
The male calf — whose gender was revealed Wednesday — was born May 8 to mother Kala and is her seventh calf, the zoo said.
The wobbly 6-foot-tall baby weighed 174 pounds at birth and has been spending time bonding with his mother in the barn.
The giraffe habitat will need to dry out before the little calf can meet his new fans, according to the zoo.
A naming contest is in the works for the new calf with details to be released soon.