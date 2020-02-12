Irving

Irving Police Rammed During Apprehension of Fugitives From New Mexico

Irving Police Department

Nasser Abdulaziz al-Hamlen (mugshot).

" data-ellipsis="false">

The apprehension of two fugitives out of New Mexico Wednesday ended with gunfire and a police vehicle being rammed.

Irving police said officers were assisting US Marshals who were pursuing a man and woman wanted on drug charges out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

While trying to stop them, they rammed into an Irving police vehicle, police said. At some point an Irving officer fired a shot, but no one was hit.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Grand Prairie 16 mins ago

North Texas Police Department Wants to End Silence Around Mental Health

Dallas Police 36 mins ago

Officer Hospitalized After ‘Altercation,’ Police Say

The chase came to an end at the corner of Nursery and Grauwyler where the pair were taken into custody.

The man, identified by police as 25-year-old Nasser Abdulaziz Al-Hamlen, is being held in the Irving City Jail. The woman he was riding with has not yet been identified. She was hospitalized for minor injuries and her current condition is not yet known.

This article tagged under:

IrvingIrving Police
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us