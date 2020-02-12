Irving Police Rammed During Apprehension of Fugitives From New Mexico

The apprehension of two fugitives out of New Mexico Wednesday ended with gunfire and a police vehicle being rammed.

Irving police said officers were assisting US Marshals who were pursuing a man and woman wanted on drug charges out of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

While trying to stop them, they rammed into an Irving police vehicle, police said. At some point an Irving officer fired a shot, but no one was hit.

The chase came to an end at the corner of Nursery and Grauwyler where the pair were taken into custody.

The man, identified by police as 25-year-old Nasser Abdulaziz Al-Hamlen, is being held in the Irving City Jail. The woman he was riding with has not yet been identified. She was hospitalized for minor injuries and her current condition is not yet known.