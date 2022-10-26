Irving Diwali Festival Sends Message of Unity

It was the Festival of Lights, and the North Texas Hindu community celebrated in grand fashion. Diwali – a Hindu religious holiday – is known for the music, performances, and pure joy of coming together.

Priya Patel explained the festival to those who might not be familiar.

“There’s a lot of food, there’s a lot of fanfare, a lot of family activity for people to get together and reflect on the past year but also what we want to look forward to in the new year as well.”

Patel said some of her fondest memories center around Diwali.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“Diwali is my favorite time of year,” said Patel. “It’s a festival I remember growing up decorating the house, bringing light into the house.”

Also called the Festival of Lights, those who celebrate understand the power behind the message of Diwali.

“We’re meant to transcend our differences and find a place of connection here,” said festival volunteer, Dhawal Tank.

Tank said, in a world where differences drive people apart, he hopes Diwali shines a light on the importance of unity.

“One of the principal teachers of Hinduism is this idea that the whole world is one family. That we’re all connected to one another,” he said. “So, division is not our way of life, not our way of living.”

The South Asian community is driving much of Texas’ growth, especially in the DFW area.

“We’re part of this community just like everyone else,” said Tank. “We’ve found a home here and we’re here for a while.”

With the spotlight on Diwali and Indian culture right now, Tank said it can all be summed up in one way.

“In the joy of others lies your own, in the good of others abides your own, the in the progress of others rests our own,” he said.