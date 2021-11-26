KELLER

Roads Near Bear Creek Park Closed in Keller Due to Gas Leak

Repair is expected to be completed by 6 p.m., officials say

atmos-truck-generic
NBC 5 News

A Keller intersection is temporarily closed Friday due to a natural gas leak, police say.

The gas leak is near the intersection of Bear Creek Parkway and Whitley Road/Elm Street, west of Bear Creek Park.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Roads in the area will remain closed while crews repair the leak.

Keller police said the fire department was at the location and that Atmos would be making the repair.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

AMERICAN AIRLINES 2 hours ago

American Airlines is Fighting Southwest for Dominance at Texas' Fastest-Growing Airport

NorthPark Center 5 hours ago

SPCA Pet Adoption Station Opens for Holiday Season at NorthPark Center

The gas leak is expected to be repaired by 6 p.m., at which point the road closures would be lifted.

This article tagged under:

KELLERAtmos Energygas leakKeller police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us