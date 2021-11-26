Roads Near Bear Creek Park Closed in Keller Due to Gas Leak

A Keller intersection is temporarily closed Friday due to a natural gas leak, police say.

The gas leak is near the intersection of Bear Creek Parkway and Whitley Road/Elm Street, west of Bear Creek Park.

Roads in the area will remain closed while crews repair the leak.

Keller police said the fire department was at the location and that Atmos would be making the repair.

The gas leak is expected to be repaired by 6 p.m., at which point the road closures would be lifted.