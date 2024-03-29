Inspired by their son, North Texas family starts nonprofit for special needs adults

Packed with life lessons and an eagerness to meet others, daily, a group of about 14 adults hops into a sprinter van to explore a new part of North Texas.

“They will bring it to my attention, different stuff on the computer or (tell me) to go to this place in Dallas or this place in Fort Worth," Darin Heare said.

The group longs to socialize, build community, and give back.

"They're just like you and me. They want to be out in the community. They want to be involved. They want to be volunteers or talk to you," Heare said. "Sometimes they'll talk your ear off. And there's other times where they just want to be interacting and learn and just play."

Heare and his wife, Jennifer Heare are the founders of the nonprofit Special Needs Community Learning Adult Program, or SNAP and CLAP for special needs adults. The couple launched the nonprofit last August with a mission to help their members build relationships in the community and for others to recognize their full potential.

Combined, the Heares have years of experience helping lead special education programs and development.

“I was a special ed teacher for ten years at a local high school, Marcus High School in Lewisville. And my wife is also a special ed administrator,” Darin said.

But their inspiration, they said, is personal and very close to their hearts.

“I kind of get emotional about it,” Darin said. “My stepson, he has Down syndrome.”

Jaxon has a love for life and his friends.

“We've seen a lot of joy in him. He wants to get up and go to SNAP and CLAP. He wants to see his peers. He wants to see his friends,” Darin said. “He wants to be in the community. He knows maybe tomorrow's Meals on Wheels delivering food to seniors.”

Jaxon recently celebrated his 22nd birthday with his SNAP and CLAP friends at a local Chick-fil-A.

“I’m having fun,” Jaxon said. “I’m on the news.”

While surrounded by the people that love him most, Jaxon reminisced about his 21st birthday celebrations.

“I had a shot of whiskey and cold beer,” Jaxon said.

This year, his birthday fell in the middle of the week during swim day.

“To the party bus,” Jaxon said.

After lunch, the group loaded back into the decaled sprinter, or party bus as they call it.

"Whenever we got the van, the first thing that came out of Jaxon's mouth was a party bus, and his anchor friends and peers jumped all over that," Darin said. "So, it is the party bus."

Members of SNAP and CLAP are called Anchors, which is also the logo of the nonprofit organization.

“I looked up the meaning of anchors one day. They're steadfast. They're loyal,” Darin said.

For the Heares, Jaxon and his peers inspire just that, loyalty.

“They bring joy to others. So, that's why we call them Anchors. Because they're anchors in my life. And I know they're anchors in other people's life,” Darin said.

The program is currently capped for 14 families due to transportation and limited funds.

"Our anchors have to pay tuition. We do not take state funding or federal funding. So, it is private pay, and donations," Darin said.

However, their hope is to one day add more Anchors to the group and further collaborate with communities across North Texas.

"My dream is, inclusiveness, acceptance and more opportunities for these anchors. Hopefully, we have two- or three-party buses, and we're in the community and people will say, 'There goes the party bus,'" Darin said.

To keep up with the adventures with Anchors of SNAP and CLAP, follow their Facebook page here.

To learn more about the application process or donate to the nonprofit, click here.