In Midst of Heatwave, Partnership Provides Relief for North Texans in Need

In the middle of a heatwave, Johnny Ashcraft of Mansfield got the perfect gift; a free air conditioning unit.

"I'm grateful because we haven't had anything like this," Ashcraft said.

Ashcraft is a client with Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, which in partnership with TXU Energy, provides free AC units to clients in need. They know who is in need from the volunteers who visit homes like Ashcraft's.

"It's just so hot, and it's been so hot for so long," said Philip Gonzalez with Meals on Wheels. "So, whenever they go to a client's home and they feel the house is too hot, the client doesn't look well, they're able to call and we can get somebody out there as soon as possible."

With a new AC unit installed, relief at the Ashcraft home was just a push of a button away.

"It feels great," Ashcraft said. "I'm sweaty. When you sweat it feels even better...so this will make a lot of difference in my life for sure."

TXU Energy also plans to offer Ashcraft assistance with his energy bill.

"He is so happy about the difference it's going to make in his household and how it's going to keep him cool in summer," said Kim Campbell, TXU senior manager of customer advocacy. "Also be sure to close your drapes and then also make sure you use fans. They help cool your body temperature three to five degrees."

Campbell said anyone needing help with deferred TXU Energy bill payments should call 1-800-242-9113. For TXU payment assistance, dial 211.

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County is in need of volunteers. Click here for details on how you can help.