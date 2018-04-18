Hurricane ‘Cone of Uncertainty’ Shrinking for 2018

The forecast cone has long been a fixture of hurricane forecasting

By Keisha Burns

hurricane-cone-uncertainty
National Hurricane Center

The National Hurricane Center is shrinking their cone of uncertainty for the upcoming 2018 hurricane season.

The cone is designed to show you where the center of the storms is likely to track. The Hurricane Center plans to shrink the cone because they say their forecast is getting better.

The forecast cone has long been a fixture of hurricane forecasting. The Hurricane Center take the averages over the last five years, and 70 percent of the time the forecast stays within the cone, but 30 percent of the time hurricanes end up traveling outside of the cone.

In addition, watches and warnings will extend to 72 hours in advance of a potential storm, providing a full 24 extra hours to prepare. These changes come following 2017, a record-breaking year for Atlantic hurricanes, which included the formation of 10 hurricanes. Six of those hurricanes reached major intensities of Category 3 or above.

The Atlantic Hurricane season begins June 1.

