Hundreds of Kids Sharpen Football Skills and Keep Cool at Camp Exposure in Dallas

It was part of an annual summer camp held at Highland Park High School Sunday

By Yona Gavino

The indoor football field at Highland Park High School welcomed sportsmanship and hundreds of kids - a welcome relief for parents.

“I think it’s cool. I thought we were going to be outside actually, and I walked in, and I was like, 'Oh ok!'” said parent Dominique Senegal.

Dominique Senegal was here with her daughter Addisyn and her cousins who took part in the indoor football drills.

The event’s co-founder kept an eye on the forecasted heat because he didn’t want to risk anyone getting overheated.

“Everything in terms of bouncy houses, fun big games, with the kids camp and the football drills - all those things will be indoors,” said co-founder of Camp Exposure, Lubbock Smith III.

It’s a cool camp with a bigger community message.

“I think it means everything. Coming from Oak Cliff, having played at the University of Kansas, that’s a lot of experience that goes on to help you get where you are. And when you come back to your community, you want to help others experience the same thing,” said Smith.

There was a kids camp and events for student-athletes in high school.

Parents say it was a great opportunity that combined sports, faith, and even lessons in mental health and money management.

