Hundreds of Doses of Monkeypox Vaccine Available for Eligible Adults at South Dallas Clinic

More than 300 doses of the monkeypox vaccine are available for eligible adults at a clinic in South Dallas.

Abounding Prosperity Inc. and its HOPE Health and Wellness Center are hosting a vaccine clinic for individuals at high risk and those in underserved communities in North Texas.

According to Abounding Prosperity Inc., the clinic is now open to eligible individuals by appointment only at HOPE Health and Wellness Center, located at 1619 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT every Saturday while supplies last.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, monkeypox is a rare disease that can spread from person to person through respiratory secretions or direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.

JYNNEOS is the only FDA-licensed vaccine in the U.S. that is approved for prevention of the monkeypox disease, Abounding Prosperity Inc. said.

Currently, there are more than 800 cases of monkeypox in Texas, according to the CDC.

Abounding Prosperity Inc. is a nonprofit organization founded to respond to social and health disparities affecting communities of color and LGBTQ+ communities in Dallas County. The nonprofit said it initially received 300 doses of the monkeypox vaccine from Dallas County Health and Human Services, and the doses will be administered at the clinic until they're depleted, the nonprofit said.

"The limited supply of monkeypox vaccines is concerning for medically underserved communities and individuals at highest risk, as they are less likely to have access to care or the vaccine," said Kirk Myers-Hill, founder and chief executive officer at Abounding Prosperity Inc. "Hosting this clinic in South Dallas makes it easy for individuals to obtain the vaccine in their neighborhood. It is imperative for as many people as possible to take the vaccine to reach immunity."

Taking precautions like avoiding skin-to-skin contact with people who have symptoms, avoiding contact with objects and materials that a person with monkeypox has used, and washing your hands often can lessen your chances of contracting the disease, Abounding Prosperity Inc. said.

To determine eligibility and make an appointment to receive the vaccine at Abounding Prosperity Inc.'s HOPE Health and Wellness Center, visit the Monkeypox Vaccine Eligibility Pre-Screener.

Due to high demand that currently outweighs the available supply, only those who meet eligibility requirements will receive the vaccine, the nonprofit said.