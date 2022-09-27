Hundreds of Books Donated to Arlington ISD Students in Random Act of Helpfulness

Students in the Arlington ISD got a big surprise in the form of free books.

The donations were made possible by the North Texas Honda Dealers Helpful Guys in Blue, a group that has been doing random acts of helpfulness for kids this school year.

They dropped off more than 700 books for kids at Bebensee Elementary School in the Arlington ISD. Bebensee Elementary's mission is to create a student-centered learning environment with opportunities that guide students to grow into productive leaders who are ready for life-long success. Bebensee Elementary is "A Leader in Me School" that focuses on supporting the "Leader within us all."

We’ve been helping out across North Texas. See what we’re planning. — NTX Honda Dealers (@NTXHondaDealers) September 26, 2022

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Honda Guys said they plan to do the same random act of kindness in Dallas in October. That drop-off will be at the Cesar Chavez Learning Center where they plan to donate more than 900 books.