Fort Worth

Protesters Remain at Courthouse After Fort Worth’s Curfew

Scott Gordon/NBC 5 News

About 100 protesters remained at the old Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth Monday night after the city's 8 p.m. curfew took effect.

Several hundred protesters marched through downtown earlier Monday, hours after Mayor Betsy Price announced an 8 p.m. curfew.

The march started outside the Tarrant County Courthouse, protesters placed gallons of milk on ice in case of tear gas later in the night, according to NBC 5's Scott Gordon.

Fifty people were arrested Sunday night after protesters clashed with police on the West 7th Street Bridge. Police said officers fired tear gas and flashbangs after they targeted by frozen water bottles and pyrotechnics.

After an hours-long face-off in Fort Worth Sunday night, police officers and state troopers used tear gas to clear protesters off the West 7th Street Bridge.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 4 hours ago

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Says Protest Mayhem Caused by Outside Troublemakers

coronavirus 3 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Marches Friday and Saturday ended peacefully.

In the wake of Sunday's protest, Price announced the curfew would be in place for three days.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthgeorge floyd protests
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us