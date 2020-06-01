Protesters Remain at Courthouse After Fort Worth’s Curfew

About 100 protesters remained at the old Tarrant County Courthouse in downtown Fort Worth Monday night after the city's 8 p.m. curfew took effect.

Several hundred protesters marched through downtown earlier Monday, hours after Mayor Betsy Price announced an 8 p.m. curfew.

The march started outside the Tarrant County Courthouse, protesters placed gallons of milk on ice in case of tear gas later in the night, according to NBC 5's Scott Gordon.

NOW: Several hundred protesters marching in downtown Fort Worth before 8 pm curfew. A few are armed. Milk on ice outside old courthouse in case of tear gas later. @NBCDFW https://t.co/5DXuD48hAo pic.twitter.com/hX0slUV5m2 — ScottGordonNBC5 (@ScottGordonNBC5) June 1, 2020

Fifty people were arrested Sunday night after protesters clashed with police on the West 7th Street Bridge. Police said officers fired tear gas and flashbangs after they targeted by frozen water bottles and pyrotechnics.

After an hours-long face-off in Fort Worth Sunday night, police officers and state troopers used tear gas to clear protesters off the West 7th Street Bridge.

Marches Friday and Saturday ended peacefully.

In the wake of Sunday's protest, Price announced the curfew would be in place for three days.