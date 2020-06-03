Hundreds Gather for Community Discussion in South Dallas

Hundreds filled a courtyard at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in South Dallas Wednesday night at the invitation of city leaders.

The event opened with a request for everyone to take a knee and a moment of silence in memory of George Floyd.

Then council member Adam Bazaldua, and the handful city leaders, passed the mic to the community to express anger, hurt and suggestions for solutions.

“Bringing it to a community that needs it and has valuable voices was the right move and I’m ready to see what happens next,” said Angelica Portillo

Portillo was there with friend Candace Harrell.

The women work in non-profit and social work, mainly with children.

They said they were there to not only engage in a conversation about bettering the world for themselves but for the children they serve.

“We’re hurting and I’ve been hurting. And I just feel like we need to channel that emotion into a positive way and feel that and be able to move it into the direction of looking at what’s broken and what we can do and what we can change,” said Harrell.

As with many of the events in the wake of George Floyd’s death, the crowd was predominantly young and asking for change they say is long overdue.