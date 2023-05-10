Hundreds Attend Vigil for Allen Mall Shooting Victims

Hundreds attended a vigil Wednesday in memory of the eight victims shot and killed at an Allen mall, while also honoring the survivors who are recovering.

Multiple vigils and prayers services were held Wednesday, with the largest one being at the Allen Premium Outlets. The vigil was held four days after a gunman killed eight people and injured at least seven more.

There is a growing memorial outside the mall as residents and other well-wishers stop by to pay their respects. Laura Barclay of Allen was one of the hundreds who attended the vigil Wednesday.

“My heart just breaks for the families and two little girls and their mom that survived, their family and that poor little boy. I mean, it’s like…how do you go on from that?” Barclay said. “As a mom, your heart breaks for those people. For everybody. You want to feel safe where you live.”

Five of the victims killed are from two families: sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza, along with Cindy and Kyu Cho. Their 3-year-old son James was also killed, leaving their six-year-old son the sole survivor in their family.

The family of William Cho has released a statement.



The 6-year-old was injured but survived the shooting at Allen Premium Outlets, which killed his parents Cindy and Kyu along with his 3-year-old brother James @NBCDFW https://t.co/IkOcEYoVCi pic.twitter.com/2umNIvadhB — Lili Zheng (@LiliNBC5) May 10, 2023

At the vigil, Jasmine Walker shared an update on her father Irvin Walker. He was shot at least twice Saturday and may have to undergo a second surgery this week, according to his daughter.

“One thing I want to challenge everyone to do today is to call the loved one you haven’t talked to in a long time,” she told the crowd Wednesday. “Express to them how much you love them, because you never know when it’s going to be the last time you talk to them.”

The vigil was led by Dr. Cheryl Jackson, founder of Minnie’s Food Pantry, who has ties to the city of Allen.

“This is Allen. This is our city. We are Allen strong, don’t forget that,” Dr. Jackson said.

The vigil was also attended by Dan Beazley, known as the traveling cross carrier who visits vigils across the nation. Beazley drove 18 hours from Detroit, Michigan with a 10-foot cedar cross.