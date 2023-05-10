North Texas Korean Community Grieves Those Killed, Wounded in Allen Attack

The attack on shoppers at the Allen Premium Outlets that killed eight people and injured seven others is felt deeply among those in the North Texas Korean community.

Three members of one family, 35-year-old Cindy Cho, 37-year-old Kyu Cho and 3-year-old James Cho, were all killed in the attack. The Cho's 6-year-old son, William, was also injured and remains hospitalized. Witnesses said the boy's mother died trying to shield him from the gunfire.

The Korean Society of Dallas hopes a growing memorial will be a source of comfort. Inside the Korean Cultural Center, the public is invited to lay flowers and sign a book near a memorial to the eight victims. Gifts of condolences from Korean communities around the U.S. and the world surround the memorial.

“It is horrible. No one foresaw this but from here we’d like to show that we are together,” said Kay Lee Cameron.

The Arlington resident drove with friends Wednesday to pay their respects.

“It should not happen to anybody,” said Dallas resident Hannah Lee.

NBC 5 News All eight people killed when a gunman opened fire on shoppers at the Allen Premium Outlets on Saturday, May 6, 2023, have been identified.

The tragedy is felt deeply within DFW’s Korean community. The death of the Cho family and their surviving son weighs on many.

“It really hurt to lose such a beautiful couple and family,” Lee said.

Cameron said she could see the faces of her own children and grandchildren in the victims.

“It’s not someone else’s family, it’s mine, ours, we all feel the same way,” Lee said.

Those mourning hope the memorial can be a source of comfort and a place to connect a community that is hurting.

“We need to grieve and hopefully we can rebound and see how we can get stronger and hopefully something good comes out from this,” Cameron said.

The Korean Society of Dallas is located at 11500 N. Stemmons Freeway, Suite 160 in Dallas. The memorial will be open to visitors through Saturday.

With the outpouring of support for the victims of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets, GoFundMe has launched a centralized hub for all verified fundraisers related to the shooting. The online fundraising platform said it was working around the clock to make sure that all funds donated go directly to survivors or the families of victims.