Hulen Mall to Launch Temporary Chaperone Program After Christmas

Hulen Mall has announced plans to implement a mandatory curfew program on three historically busy days for the shopping center.

The temporary Parental Guidance Required program will require guests under 18 years of age to have adult supervision during certain times.

The PGR program will be in effect on Dec. 26, Dec. 27 and Jan. 2 beginning at 2 p.m.

While the program is in effect, the mandatory curfew will be applied throughout the entire shopping center property including the parking lot and exterior sidewalks, Hulen Mall said.

"The days following Christmas and the New Year are consistently the busiest time of year at Hulen Mall," Kevin Davies, senior general manager of Hulen Mall, said. "In an effort to eliminate the risk of disruptive behavior by unsupervised youth, we made the decision to move forward with a temporary PGR program. While everyone is welcome at all times, we simply require our young guests to have adult supervision during certain times. It is our goal to create a family-friendly atmosphere that the entire community will appreciate."

During the program hours, trained public safety officers will be stationed at all entrances of the shopping center to check the IDs of visitors who appear to be younger than 18 years old, Hulen Mall said.

Hulen Mall said those who cannot provide a valid photo ID showing they are at least 18 years old will need to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult to stay at the shopping center.

One adult may accompany up to four youths and must remain with them through the duration of the shopping experience. There is no limitation for the number of youths age 10 and under one adult can accompany.

Those who provide proper identification to indicate that they are at least 18 years old will be offered an optional wristband, and those who choose not to wear the wristband may be asked for ID again by safety officers inside the shopping center, Hulen Mall said.

According to Hulen Mall, valid identification includes a state issued driver's license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must be tamper-proof and include a photograph and date of birth.

Hulen Mall said announcements will be made inside the mall at 1 p.m., one hour before the curfew program begins, in effort to provide unsupervised youths ample time to complete their shopping.

When program begins, public safety officers inside the shopping center will check IDs of individuals who appear to be underage and are not wearing wristbands, Hulen Mall said.