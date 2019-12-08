HSNT and FW Animal Shelter Partner for Mega Adoption Event

The Humane Society of North Texas and the Fort Worth Animal Shelter are partnering in hopes of finding forever homes for some 500 pets.

The Mega Adoption Event is open until 6 p.m. Sunday at the Will Rogers Memorial Center Cattle Barn #1. Admission is free and all adoptions are only $10.

All adoptable pets have been spayed or neutered, microchipped, and received rabies and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Every adopter will receive a free initial vet visit (with a participating local vet) and a 30-day trial of pet insurance.

MORE: HSNT.org/MEGA