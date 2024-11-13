How to see Mike Tyson & Jake Paul before Friday's fight

The biggest name in boxing steps out of retirement this week.

“Iron” Mike Tyson will go toe-to-toe in Arlington with YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul.

The build-up to the main event began Tuesday in Irving.

Hundreds lined up outside Toyota Music Factory for open workouts Tuesday afternoon including members of Los Gallos Boxing Club, one of the oldest boxing clubs in Dallas.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“As a little kid I grew up with Jake Paul watching his YouTube videos and always my dad telling me who Mike Tyson is, I really want to see them. It’s a really cool privilege to have to come see,” said Nicholas Salinas, a member of Los Gallos Boxing Club.

“It’s not really about us adults, it’s for the kids. They're more excited. They’ve been talking about it all week,” said Javier Armenta, coach of Los Gallos Boxing Club.

Inside, boxers from the seven fights scheduled for Friday, including Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, showed off their speed in the ring.

Paul, 27, promised fans Friday will be an early night for Tyson.

The fight is scheduled for 7 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau estimates the event will bring about 50,000 visitors into the city, down from about 75,000 expected when the fight was originally scheduled in over the summer.

July's match had to be postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare-up that left him hospitalized. He quickly recovered but was forced to slow his training.

At Toyota Music Factory, the 58-year-old stepped into the ring to a roaring crowd. He ran through some of his signature moves then showed his softer side when talking about his son who was there and expected to attend Friday’s bout.

“Family is everything but to my kids I’m nothing. But Friday they’ll find out I’m very special,” said Tyson.

After his workout, Tyson stopped to sign gloves and caps for members of Los Gallos Boxing Club.

After getting Tyson's signature, one young fan told NBC 5, “I feel amazing. I’ve been waiting my whole life for this!”

There are a total of three events open to the public during fight week:

Tuesday, November 12

Open Workouts

5:00 p.m. CT - Doors Open

5:30 p.m. CT - Open Workout Begins

Location: Toyota Music Factory

316 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039

Wednesday, November 13



Press Conference

5:00 p.m. CT - Doors Open

6:00 p.m. CT - Press Conference Begins

Location: Toyota Music Factory

316 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039

Thursday, November 14

Public Weigh-Ins

5:00 p.m. CT - Doors Open

6:00 p.m. CT - Public Weigh-Ins Begin

Location: Toyota Music Factory

316 W Las Colinas Blvd., Irving, TX 75039

Everything you need to know ahead of Jake Paul, Mike Tyson showdown.