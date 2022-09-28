How to Help the Red Cross With Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as one of the most powerful storms in decades, leaving residents without electricity, submerging streets and sweeping homes off their foundations.

Many residents boarded up their homes and fled to shelters ahead of the storm.

Now, volunteers with organizations in North Texas and around the Lone Star State are mobilizing to help in areas affected by the storm.

Here's how you can help.

American Red Cross Hurricane Ian Relief

NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 have teamed up with the Red Cross, which is providing volunteers, supplies, shelter and more to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.

You can help people affected by hurricane Ian and other disasters like tornadoes, floods and countless other crises by donating a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your financial donation to the Red Cross helps provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance during disasters.

Volunteer Florida

Volunteer Florida is the state’s lead agency for organizing volunteers. It manages the Florida Disaster Fund, a private fund established to help communities recovering from disasters.

Its website already lists volunteer opportunities for Hurricane Ian, from helping in a Red Cross shelter to providing disaster mental health services.

Volunteer Florida is accepting volunteers here.

Global Giving

Global Giving has started a Hurricane Ian Relief Fund that will provide immediate and long-term assistance to Florida and Cuba.

Hurricane Ian killed two people in Cuba and displaced thousands of people before moving on toward Florida, where it made landfall just short of a Category 5 storm.

Global Giving's Hurricane Ian Relief Fund is accepting donations here.

This article will be updated with more organizations.