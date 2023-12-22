Holiday favorites like prime rib and tamales cost consumers and businesses more this year

We’ve all noticed it, despite a dip in inflation the price of food shot up in 2023.

Food prices in Dallas-Fort Worth rose 5.1% for the two months ending in November, as measured by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

The impact continues to be felt by shoppers and the food industry.

Markets and butcher shops welcomed a steady line of customers on Friday searching for Christmas dinner ingredients.

At Plano staple Hirsch’s Meats, loyal customers continued shelling out money for quality beef.

“Prime rib, prime rib, prime tenderloin,” said owner Gary Hirsch. “They want the best.”

Hirsch proudly shares that some customers reserve their only trip to his 'old school' butcher shop for this one holiday.

The locally-owned business celebrated 31 years on Thursday.

“I still have customers from 31 years ago,” he said. “When it comes to meat, there’s no such thing as a good deal. You get what you pay for.”

December, he says, will result in record sales.

He has taken notice of ups and downs in recent years from 2020 highs when people almost exclusively cooked at home because of COVID restrictions to 2022, when many returned to restaurant dining with great enthusiasm.

Hirsch says the changes in the price of meat over the years have changed the offers he can pass along to customers.

“There was a time when we would do these specialty grill packs that were discounted, we can’t do that anymore because the prices aren’t stable.”

Indeed, the price of doing business is hitting those in the food industry differently.

Dona Lenchas in Irving has been the go-to place for tamale orders for many people for 24 years. Most customers regularly purchase tamales by the dozen.

Orders this holiday season, however, are considerably lower.

“This year, we are probably down more than 50%,” said manager Maria Cruz. “People are not spending as much. Anywhere you go, everything’s very high so a lot of time, you give priority to gifts for children and stuff like that.”

Inflation, she says, has dealt a one-two punch in consumer spending and the cost of making the beloved Mexican dish.

She said corn maza prices are up about 20%. The prices for the most popular protein fillings of chicken and pork and even spices for tamale-making are up.

“The majority of the spices we use to give the flavor to [tamales] come from Mexico,” said Cruz. “Exporting them here has a higher price. I think the spices went up 40% from previous years.”

She says rising rent already forced them to close their second location.

They hope specials added to holiday catering packages will help customers and their bottom line.

“We have regulars and we feel obligated to help as much as we can,” said Cruz.