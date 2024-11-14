Holiday, family fun in North Texas

There are several events happening across North Texas through the holiday season. Here is a list of a few:

DALLAS ARBORETUM, 12 Days of Christmas (Holiday at the Arboretum)

November 13 – January 5

Holiday at the Arboretum returns with a garden transformed for the magic of the season including the return of the beloved Christmas Village and the 12 Days of Christmas Gazebos! This year’s celebration marks a significant milestone as the Arboretum celebrates the 10th anniversary of The 12 Days of Christmas, the exhibit that started it all. Tickets are required.

THE TRAINS AT NORTHPARK

November 16 - January 5

The signature holiday event benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas is back for its 37th year. The Trains at NorthPark miniature train exhibit has delighted generations of Dallas families as one of our city’s premier holiday traditions. Join them at their brand-new location on Level One, adjacent to Starbucks, between Macy's & Dillard's. This is a great, interactive experience for all ages that also supports a great cause. When you purchase a ticket or buy a railcar, you’re giving to the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, a home-away-from-home for families who have traveled to Dallas for their child’s medical care. NBC 5's Maria Guerrero will emcee the grand opening of this year's trains on Saturday, November 16. Tickets are required.

OMNI DALLAS, ICE, LIGHTS AND CITY NIGHTS

November 22-January 5 (Some events are free)

New this year in Dallas, discover a magical ice-skating rink at Omni Dallas, where our iconic Pegasus Lawn is transformed into a winter wonderland. Glide across the ice surrounded by twinkling lights and festive décor, capturing unforgettable holiday memories. Enjoy delicious hot cocoa and treats while cheering on loved ones. Gather your friends and family for a truly magical winter adventure at Omni Dallas. Tickets are required, while some events are free.

STOCKYARDS RODEO RINK & SANTA

November 18-January 5

Ice Skating in the Stockyards returns for seven weeks of fun and the holiday lights display. Tickets are available with snacks, beverages, fire pits, music and more. Photos with Cowboy Santa can be taken on-site at the Stockyards. Tickets are required.

DALLAS ZOO LIGHTS

November 22 - January 4

Dallas Zoo Lights is a holiday tradition for North Texas. This year, the zoo is transformed into a walk-through event, featuring more than a million twinkling lights that adorn most of the zoo. Discover new, larger-than-life animal lanterns and intricate holiday-themed displays in both ZooNorth and the Wilds of Africa. Pay a visit to Santa's Workshop to meet the jolly old elf himself, and be sure to take advantage of more than a dozen brand-new lighted photo opportunities. It's a dazzling experience perfect for families and those young at heart. Tickets are required.

LIGHTSCAPE AT FORT WORTH BOTANIC GARDEN

November 22 – January 5

It’s called an international sellout sensation, Lightscape, is returning to the 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden for its third consecutive year with an even longer trail, 20+ all-new illuminated installations, revamped pricing, and more than one million holiday lights, making the 2024 Lightscape the grandest and brightest yet. Running November 22 through January 5, 80 percent of Lightscape will be new and reimagined for the 2024 holiday season. Tickets are required.

ICE! AT THE GAYLORD TEXAN

November 15-January 5

The Gaylord Texan brings back its immersive exhibit ICE! with a red-nosed twist! This year’s ice sculptures feature Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer™ with a story-driven holiday showplace complete with larger-than-life ice sculptures, thrilling frozen slides, and awe-inspiring tunnels. More than 40 world-renowned master artisans spend more than six weeks hand-carving approximately 6,000 blocks of ice to create this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction! With over 17,000 square feet and 10 immersive scenes. Tickets are required.

GRAPEVINE TREE LIGHTING

NOVEMBER 25 (Free event)

Rediscover the magic of Christmas as we illuminate Historic Downtown Grapevine with our annual Carol of Lights, presented by Texas Health, and street lighting event to kick off the Christmas Capital of Texas! This year, on Monday, November 25, visitors can explore up and down Historic Main Street and enjoy multiple stages with engaging performances and zoned activity areas featuring incredible holiday bounce houses and more.

THE STAR TREE LIGHTING

NOVEMBER 18 (Free event), 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

The Star in Frisco will kickoff the holiday season with their Christmas at The Star. The Dallas Cowboys themed fun will also feature Santa, holiday shopping from more than 30 vendors, carolers, complimentary hot chocolate, festive tunes and a DJ!

SNOWDAY AT GALLERIA DALLAS

November 22 to January 5

SNOWDAY at Galleria Dallas offers a unique and immersive winter wonderland experience for those looking to capture the perfect holiday photo. There are more than 20 rooms, this exhibit includes everything from a mesmerizing mirror maze to a Christmas-themed 1970s RV. Spend an hour immersed in creative backdrops, and, at the end, receive professional-grade photos delivered directly to your phone for immediate sharing on social media. This experience is a must-visit for photography enthusiasts and anyone seeking Instagram-worthy holiday memories. Tickets are available.

BLACK NATIVITY, BISHOP ARTS THEATRE

December 5 - December 22

Organizers are calling this a sensational journey as the Bishop Arts Theatre proudly presents "BLACK NATIVITY." Inspired by Langston Hughes's iconic 1960 Broadway show, this annual holiday production promises a mesmerizing theatrical wonderment like never before. The show has been in production for nearly two decades. The lively performances have been dazzling offices for years. It's a theatrical tradition that transcends generations and celebrates the spirit of the holiday season. This experience is a must for those who appreciate the arts and soul-stirring performances. Tickets are available.

DECK THE PLAZA CITY HALL LIGHTS

December 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Free event)

Deck the Plaza City Hall Lights includes a full program with live entertainment on stage including Dallas ISD’s Booker T Washington School for Performing and Visual Arts “Jazz Combo”, Molina High School Marching Band, and live contemporary music band; Flame Foundation (flamenco dance); Navillera (Korean Dance); Grand Prairie Mariachi Azul; Devotio Moderna will play and sing Spanish language traditional holiday music and the Dallas Police Department choirs. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there, including carriage rides, mini train rides, fireworks, bounce houses and so much more. At the event, they will light their 50-foot-tall holiday tree.

DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CHRISTMAS POPS CONCERTS

December 6 - 15

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra's Christmas Pops Concerts are a holiday delight for music enthusiasts and families alike. From December 6 to 15, revel in transcendent anthems, classical holiday favorites, and sing-along carols. Your favorite holiday vocalists join the DSO and choruses to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the Meyerson Symphony Center. Expect appearances by beloved holiday characters, a touch of snow, and the joyous music of the DSO. It's an enchanting evening that combines classical music with the festive spirit of the season. Tickets are available.

KLYDE WARREN PARK'S TREE LIGHTING CELEBRATION

December 7 (Free event)

This free annual tradition includes a festive day of activities and entertainment, photos with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, face painting, crafts, games, and snow flurries! The day culminates with a live show featuring performances of holiday music, visits from Santa’s friends Frosty and Rudolph, and, of course, Klyde Warren Park’s annual Christmas tree lighting.