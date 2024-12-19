Viral Dallas light display dazzles internet, annoys neighbors

Decorated homes go viral during the holidays.

But the display outside a Dallas home is dazzling the internet worldwide and attracting massive crowds, and some neighbors are not thrilled.

Before the lights came on Tuesday night, people were in a position to witness the house that had lit up the internet.

The must-see mansion in Dallas's Preston Hollow neighborhood twinkles from top to bottom. Its lawn is even lit and a politically themed Santa along with his eight not-so-tiny reindeer line the street where crowds are both charmed and curious.

"It’s just magnificent. It’s absolutely so beautiful," said Dallas resident Chanelle Gaines.

Dyshae Ashley says she was delivering groceries when she spotted the home and recorded video that went viral.

"When I got close to the house, I was like heck no, that light bill’s got to be crazy," said Ashley.

Since then, countless more videos have spread on social media with some saying they drove more than an hour and waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic to see it.



"I found the house on TikTok. I was actually on vacation in Hawaii and I just flew in the night prior and I was like, 'This is my first stop that I have to do when I go back home,'" said Chanelle Gaines.

But as NBC 5 discovered, not everyone likes the view.

With all the people the display is attracting, some neighbors aren't thrilled. One neighbor stuck in traffic blew his horn the entire time he passed in front of the home.

Two others said it can take more than an hour to get home some days because of all the traffic. Dallas police are now only allowing traffic to flow on the street in one direction.

One neighbor installed a fence to block the light and prevent crowds from damaging the lawn.

The sign hanging from the fence reads, "Merry Grinchmas."

In a text, an owner of the home told NBC 5, in part:

"It's disheartening to see how their negativity overshadows the joy that our decorations bring to those who pass by...Unfortunately, we have encountered challenges posed by our neighbors that have adversely affected this meaningful time."

The family says its efforts to spread joy will persist.

The City of Dallas said the Department of Code Compliance is aware of concerns about the property writing in an email to NBC 5, "Dallas city code prohibits outdoor lighting from shining onto neighboring properties, and we are actively working to ensure compliance with this regulation due to its impact on surrounding properties."

The Dallas Police Department said off-duty officers have been hired by a third party for traffic control on the street. At times, on-duty officers were requested to assist with traffic in the area, police said.

"It is the goal of the Dallas Police Department to maintain a safe, steady flow of traffic," the department told NBC 5 in an email.

DPD says drivers visiting the neighborhood should not stop on the road, nor should pedestrians stand in the road or cross outside of marked crosswalks. If needed, it says temporary street or intersection closures may be put in place to prevent accidents but that residents and their guests will be able to access their neighborhoods.