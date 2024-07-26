ICE! returns to Gaylord Texan Resort this holiday season with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer theme

Texas’s biggest frozen holiday attraction, ICE!, is returning to Grapevine for the holiday season.

The annual ice sculpture exhibit will feature walk-through displays, more than 10 immersive scenes, six thrilling two-story tall ice slides, and many photo opportunities.

This year, the ICE! exhibit will showcase the theme of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and run from Nov. 15 through Jan. 5 at the Gaylord Texan Resort.

The Gaylord Texan Resort's ICE! features Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in 2024

In addition to the ice display, the resort will have Christmas activities such as an ice tubing hill, ice skating rink, live shows, photos with Santa, and more. The resort property will display over two million twinkling holiday lights, 15,000 sparkling ornaments, and a 54-foot-tall rotating Christmas tree.

The two million pounds of ice will be carved by a team of 40 experts from Harbin, China. The team will spend about 40 days creating the icy spectacle that will fill the 17,000-square-foot attraction from floor to ceiling. The attraction is kept at a chilly 9 degrees Fahrenheit to preserve the frozen detail. To help guests stay warm the resort offers complimentary blue parkas to visitors.

The ice sculpture attraction debuted at the Gaylord Texan Resort in 2006 but returned last year with the theme “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Guests looking to get in the holiday season in July can now book special early bird packages or tickets by visiting ICE.marriott.com to receive their limited-time discount.