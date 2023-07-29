Return to Whoville! The Grinch returns to the Gaylord Texan this winter

Two million pounds of hand-carved ice will tell the story of How the Grinch Stole Christmas this winter season.

Grapevine's Gaylord Texan resort announced its ICE! theme on Tuesday, with the annual holiday event returning from Nov. 10 through Dec. 31.

The walk-through ice attraction will feature 10 scenes from the Dr. Seuss story. There will also be two-story tall ice slides and ice tunnels and arches.

Gaylord Palms ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas' ICE! theme in 2022

More than 6,000 blocks of ice are hand-carved by a team of 40 artists from Harbin, China. Over the course of six weeks, this team works to create the approximately 17,000-square-foot attraction.

The last time Gaylord Texan had a Grinch theme was in 2009. ICE! themes rotate between each of the five Gaylord Resorts across the nation.

Tickets to the ice attraction be purchased online. Guests can save up to 30% off tickets when purchased before Aug. 31.