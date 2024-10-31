Don't Miss the Trains at NorthPark!

NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas want you to enjoy a holiday treat, The Trains at NorthPark! The Trains at Northpark, or “The Trains”, have expanded to their largest location ever and are now located on Level One. The Trains will run for eight weeks from Saturday, November 16, through Sunday, January 5.

For the 37th season of The Trains, the expanded exhibit will bring new features and trainscapes, including a STEAM-inspired experience, sensory friendly hours and technology for visually impaired patrons to make the exhibit more accessible and inclusive to everyone. It will also include a Lego feature and brand-new merchandise.

Sensory Hours:

Wednesday - 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday - 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online starting on November 1 or in-person at the exhibit on any day the exhibit is open. The event’s goal is to raise over $1.2 million this year to help provide a home-away-from-home at no charge for families with sick children.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The Trains at NorthPark

Benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas

Saturday, November 16 to Sunday, January 5

Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

NorthPark Center

Level One

8687 N. Central Expy.

Dallas

For more information, click HERE.

ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE OF DALLAS

Established in 1981, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas has served as a home-away-from-home for families of seriously ill children who have traveled to Dallas seeking medical treatment in area hospitals. By providing a caring, supportive, home-like environment, Ronald McDonald House of Dallas keeps the family intact and helps allow a family to establish a normal routine during crisis. It also provides families with the opportunity to share their concerns with other families in similar circumstances. For more information about the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas, visit www.rmhdallas.org.