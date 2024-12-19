It's time to say "Goodbye" to 2024 and "Hello" to 2025. You can cozy up in the comfort and warmth of your home and watch Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2025 and ring in the New Year with a night of high-energy entertainment and a dazzling fireworks and drone show over the Dallas skyline!

WHEN TO WATCH 'LONE STAR NYE: COUNTDOWN TO 2025'

Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2025 airs on Dec. 31 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CT on NBC 5 and 23 Nexstar Media Group Inc. stations across six states and is hosted by NBC 5's Katy Blakey and KARK-TV's D.J. Williams live from the lawn just south of Reunion Tower in Dallas.

'LONE STAR NYE: COUNTDOWN TO 2025' MUSICAL GUESTS

Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2025 will feature one of the most iconic bands, The Jacksons.

The Jacksons will headline this year’s celebration, honoring over 55 years of music history. The band’s members include lead vocalist Jackie Jackson, supporting vocalist and percussionist Marlon Jackson, and son of the late Tito Jackson, Taryll Jackson. Dubbed "The First Family of Music,” The Jacksons have captivated generations with their timeless sound and influence.

Songs such as “Blame It on the Boogie,” “Can You Feel It” “Heartbreak Hotel” and the Grammy-nominated, “Dancing Machine,” resonate as much today as when they were written and are proving extremely popular with 10 billion streams on Spotify alone. In 2025, the band will be touring California for many to enjoy.

'LONE STAR NYE: COUNTDOWN TO 2025' FIREWORKS AND LIGHT SHOW

Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2025 will include the Reunion Tower live fireworks spectacular presented by Hunt Realty Investments and Reunion Tower.

This year spectators will experience a 300-drone light show as part of the annual presentation of panoramic fireworks and tower light show, including more than 5,000 special pyrotechnic effects fired from Reunion Tower and the 259 LED light display.

The drone light show, engineered and flown by DFW-based Sky Elements, will light up the sky at heights of up to 700 feet and create an array of visual elements and an immersive experience never seen before above the Dallas skyline.

HOW TO WATCH 'LONE STAR NYE: COUNTDOWN TO 2025'

In addition to traditional cable/satellite viewing options, you can also watch Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2025 on the "NBC Dallas Fort Worth News" 24/7 live streaming channel, which is also available for viewing on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now. Peacock premium subscribers can also stream live.

NBC 5 will also stream Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2025 live on NBCDFW.com and the NBCDFW app. You can download the free “NBC 5 DFW” app from iTunes and Google Play.

HOW TO BE A PART OF 'LONE STAR NYE: COUNTDOWN TO 2025'

Viewers who are watching Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2025 can join in on the festivities through social media, using the hashtag #LoneStarNYE. Selected posts will be included in the broadcast to show celebrations going on in all six states where the show can be seen.

WHERE YOU CAN SEE 'LONE STAR NYE: COUNTDOWN TO 2025'

NBC 5 is the hometown broadcaster of Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2025 which will air in an additional 23 markets on Nexstar and its partner television stations in six states.

