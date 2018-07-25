Historically, This is the Hottest Time of the Year

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Wednesday marks the beginning of what is typically the hottest time of the year in North Texas.

This is determined by the normal high of 97 at DFW International Airport. This normal high will hold at 97 until Aug. 17 (24 days). After that, it starts coming back down. These normal highs are derived from the past 30 years of data.

Of course, some years stray from average. This year serves as a perfect example with last week's blistering heat arriving early. Record highs last weekend climbed all the way to 109.

While this recent heat wave could end up being the hottest part of this summer, there's still plenty of time left. We can only hope the worst is behind, but history suggests there's a lot more hot weather to come.



Normal July Highs:

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.