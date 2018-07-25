Historically, This is the Hottest Time of the Year

Temperatures begin falling in mid August

By Grant Johnston

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts
Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

Wednesday marks the beginning of what is typically the hottest time of the year in North Texas.

This is determined by the normal high of 97 at DFW International Airport. This normal high will hold at 97 until Aug. 17 (24 days). After that, it starts coming back down. These normal highs are derived from the past 30 years of data.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 3 hours ago

‘We’re Still Here!’ Dallas Businesses Hit by Tornadoes Invite Customers Back

holidays 4 hours ago

Some Charitable Donations Declining This Holiday Season

Of course, some years stray from average. This year serves as a perfect example with last week's blistering heat arriving early. Record highs last weekend climbed all the way to 109.

While this recent heat wave could end up being the hottest part of this summer, there's still plenty of time left. We can only hope the worst is behind, but history suggests there's a lot more hot weather to come.

Normal July Highs:

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Interactive Radar
Interactive Radar		 S-Band Radar
NBC 5 S-Band		 Dallas County Radar
Dallas County		 Tarrant County Radar
Tarrant County
Collin County Radar
Collin County		 Denton County Radar
Denton County		 Ellis, Johnson County Radar
Ellis, Johnson Co.		 Rainfall Totals
Rainfall Totals
Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us